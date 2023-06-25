Biden, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, US aid

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine had a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss the situation in Russia, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and the US support for Kiev, the White House said in a press statement.

"President Biden spoke today with President Zelensky of Ukraine to discuss support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. They discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid. The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia," it said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that they had discussed the further expansion of defense cooperation with a focus on long-range weapons. Apart from that, they coordinated positions ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius and discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s peace formula and preparations for the so-called Global Peace Summit.