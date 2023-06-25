Zelensky says discussed expanded weapons supplies with Biden

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday he had spoken over the phone with US President Joe Biden to discuss further expansion of defense cooperation with a focus on long-range weapons.

"We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We discussed further expansion of defense cooperation, with an emphasis on long-range weapons."

Apart from that, in his words, they coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius and "discussed further work on the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit."

The Pentagon said in May that the US’ military assistance to Ukraine since February 24, 2002 has amounted to $35.7 billion and $36.4 billion over Joe Biden’s presidency.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will be held from July 11-12.