US State Department tells TASS they know about US citizen’s arrest in Moscow

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The US authorities are aware of reports that an American has been arrested in Moscow, a State Department spokesman told TASS on Saturday when asked to comment on the detention of a US citizen, musician Travis Leek, suspected of drug trafficking.

"The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow," the spokesperson said. "When a US citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment".

A Moscow district court ruled that Leek be remanded in custody on drug trafficking charges until August 6, the court’s press service told TASS. The man is charged with large-scale illegal production, sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs. Leek’s friend, Valeria Grobanyuk, had been arrested earlier under this case. The two may face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

According to his VK page, Leek is the vocalist of a Russian band. The court’s press service added that the man had served in the US airborne forces.