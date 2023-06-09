Heavy Ukrainian losses expected as fighting intensifies — White House

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. Significant losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian forces are expected as the fighting intensifies, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told CNN.

He pointed out that he did not intend to give specific figures on casualties in the Ukrainian ranks. According to him, "heavy losses" of Ukrainians in manpower and American weapons were due to "heavy fighting" around Artyomovsk (the Ukrainian name for Bakhmut) and in other parts of the front.

"Of course, casualties can be expected in these intense conflicts," Kirby stressed. He emphasized that the US and its allies will focus on providing military support to Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, CNN reported, citing US administration sources, that Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses (both in equipment and personnel) in their attempted counterattack, as Russian resistance was stronger than expected. However, representatives of the US administration say that the losses will not affect the broader plans of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

As the Russian Defense Ministry previously reported, Ukrainian forces have been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4, suffering losses in manpower and equipment.