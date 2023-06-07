Erdogan suggests international probe into breach of Kakhovka HPP dam in call with Putin

ANKARA, June 7. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation around the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, suggesting that an international investigation be initiated, the Turkish presidential office reports.

"President Erdogan stated the importance of a comprehensive probe into the explosion at the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, so that no doubts remain (regarding its cause and circumstances - TASS). He said that a commission might be created with the participation of Russian and Ukrainian experts, the UN and the international community, including Turkey. Turkey is ready to assist in this," the presidential office said.

The heads of state also discussed the Black Sea grain deal. "Erdogan said he deemed it useful to continue consultations with the UN to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports," the statement said.

"The whole world attaches importance to the grain agreement, which was achieved through joint efforts" involving Ankara and Moscow, it quoted the Turkish president as saying.

The agreements "play an important role in preventing a global food crisis," Erdogan’s office said. In addition, Erdogan reiterated that Turkey "intends to continue its efforts toward, and to sincerely provide all necessary support for, establishing a just peace and ending the conflict" in Ukraine.

Earlier, Erdogan discussed the situation around the Kakhovka HPP with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. During their phone call, he also put forward the idea of establishing an international commission to investigate the dam collapse.