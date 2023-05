UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, called upon Russia and Ukraine to observe principles aimed at ensuring safety and security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Tuesday.

"I respectfully and solemnly ask both sides to observe these five principles," he told the UN Security Council.

The IAEA is to monitor compliance to these principles via its on-site mission to ZNPP, he added.