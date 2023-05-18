US lawmakers states intent to initiate impeachment against Biden

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. US House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene intends to initiate an impeachment procedure against US President Joe Biden for failure to fulfill his duties and failure ensure protection of the southern border, she said during a press conference Thursday.

"It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden," Greene said.

"His policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country," she said. "Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security."

According to Greene, Biden is unfit for presidency and must be impeached.