Council of Europe’s declaration on damages to Ukraine unsigned by six countries — official

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Six countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Serbia and Turkey - have not signed a declaration on creating a register of damage incurred to Ukraine at a summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Irina Mudra said on Wednesday.

"In Reykjavik, at the summit of the heads of states and governments of the Council of Europe, 43 countries and the European Union signed an agreement on the register of damage," she wrote on her page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). Among others, she listed Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Estonia. "Not signed (6): Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey," she added. According to the Ukrainian official, three other countries, Andorra, Bulgaria and Switzerland, are getting ready to join the register while undergoing "internal procedures."

Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that at its Reykjavik meeting, the Council of Europe had officially approved the creation of a register of damage inflicted on Ukraine as a result of hostilities. According to him, "the register will be headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands." It is being developed in close cooperation with Ukraine and "will receive, process and record claims."

Some 43 countries have already joined the mechanism, including the Netherlands and Ukraine. It is expected that it will become fully operational in 2024.