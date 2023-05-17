African peace mission to visit Russia in late June or early July, organizer says

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. A delegation consisting of several African leaders is likely to visit Russia in late June - early July as part of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, Jean-Yves Ollivier, Founding Chairman of the Brazzaville Foundation, an international NGO that is organizing the visit, told TASS on Wednesday.

"It has been agreed with the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] that the visit should take place before the summit between Russia and Africa at the end of July. So I figure it should take place between 15 June and 15 July, not later," said the founding chairman of the non-profit organization based in London.

"At this stage they (leaders of African countries) have not decided which country they will visit first," Ollivier said.

On May 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who informed him of the African leaders’ ceasefire proposal. The Kremlin press service reported that Putin supported Ramaphosa’s idea of several African leaders taking part in talks on Ukraine, but did not elaborate on any specific arrangements following the delegation’s visit.