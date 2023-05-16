US in search of additional info to confirm US citizen’s death in Artemovsk

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. The US Department of State is looking for additional information to confirm the death of a US citizen in the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut), the department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has told reporters.

"We are aware of those reports of the death of a US citizen in Bakhmut and we are continuing to seek additional confirmation," he said.

"As you know, our ability to verify reports of deaths of US citizens in Ukraine is incredibly limited, but I would reiterate our message to US citizens that they should not travel to Ukraine due to this armed conflict," the spokesperson added.