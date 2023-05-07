Berlin court partially lifts ban on displaying Russian flags at Victory Day events

BERLIN, May 7. /TASS/. Berlin’s administrative court has partially lifted a ban by the city police to display Russian flags and symbols during the May 9 rally, the RBB radio station reported on Sunday citing a source in law enforcement.

The court allowed to display Russian flags and symbols during an Immortal Regiment event. The police have already appealed this decision.

On Friday, the Berlin police announced a ban on using Russian and Ukrainian flags near Soviet memorials on May 8 and 9. The ban does not affect diplomats and World War Two veterans.