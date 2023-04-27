China's special envoy for Ukraine to handle progress of peace talks — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. China will appoint a special envoy capable of handling the progress of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Commenting on the appointment of former Chinese ambassador to Russia Li Hui as head of the Chinese delegation to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, the diplomat said: "The Chinese-appointed special envoy [to resolve the Ukrainian crisis] will be the candidate best able to handle the progress of the peace talks."

She also pointed out that "China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that China would send its special envoy to Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

Li Hui was China's deputy foreign minister from 2008 to 2009. He served as China's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia from 2009 to 2019.