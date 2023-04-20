Moldovan authorities against training of Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria

CHISINAU, April 20. /TASS/. The Moldovan delegation to the Joint Control Commission (JCC) which oversees the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria maintained on Thursday that the training of Russian peacekeepers exacerbates tensions in the security zone.

"We urge against any unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions in the security zone and for action towards maintaining peace on the banks of the Dniester," the Moldovan delegation said in a statement presented at Thursday's JCC meeting.

It said the statement was prompted by the training of personnel with the use of armored vehicles.

In the summer of 1992, fighting broke out on the left bank of the Dniester between armed units from Moldova and Transnistria, which claimed the lives of over 600 people. In total, more than 1,000 people died in the conflict, and tens of thousands more were injured and became refugees.

The fratricidal war ended after Moscow intervened with an agreement on a peaceful settlement of the conflict signed in Moscow in July of the same year. Russian peacekeepers were introduced into the zone of hostilities. Today, they maintain peace on the Dniester River, along with peacekeepers from Moldova and Transnistria.