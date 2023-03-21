New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms death its former servicemen on Ukraine

SYDNEY, March 21. /TASS/. The New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry has confirmed the deaths of three former members of the country’s armed forces as a result of combat operations in Ukraine, Radio New Zealand reported, citing a diplomatic source.

Kane Te Tai, a former New Zealand Defense Force soldier, fought in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime. He was killed in March 2023, thus becoming the third New Zealand mercenary whose death was confirmed by the authorities.

The two other former servicemen killed during the conflict were Dominic Abelen, who died last August in the Zaporozhye Region, and Andrew Bagshaw, who died after being hit by artillery fire in Soledar in January 2023.

Even though New Zealand’s government forbade its citizens to leave for Ukraine, some managed to depart before the order came into effect. According to some estimates, at least 100 mercenaries from New Zealand were taking part in the conflict on the side of Ukraine. The New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry did not comment on this information.