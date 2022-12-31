North Korea marks sixth day of WPK Central Committee Plenum by 37th missile launch

TOKYO, December 31. /TASS/. North Korea on Saturday morning launched two projectiles that look like ballistic missiles, according to Japan’s Coast Guard’s notice issued to that effect.

According to preliminary reports, both projectiles have already fallen. The Kyodo news agency quoted government sources as saying that the area where the first missile fell was outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This was the 37th launch in 2022. The sixth day of the plenum of of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is taking place these days in Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered a three-day "historic report" in this regard, setting goals for strengthening defense capabilities in 2023.