Myanmar court hands ex-state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi seven years on corruption charges

BANGKOK, December 30. /TASS/. A Myanmar court has sentenced former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years on five corruption charges.

According to the Myanmar Now media outlet, these are the last five charges that Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted of. The cases concern the purchase of a helicopter for disaster assistance purposes, in which Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-President Win Myint were accused earlier. Given the new verdict, Aung San Suu Kyi , 77, has been handed a total of 33 years in prison on 19 cases.

In February 2021, Myanmar’s military ousted the country’s civilian government based on a constitution article declaring the army the main guarantor of the constitution. The military claimed that widespread fraud in favor of the National League for Democracy had taken place during the November 2020 election. The party’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest with a number of charges brought against her later.