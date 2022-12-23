French society not Russophobic, just misinformed — French Academy head

PARIS, December 23. /TASS/. French society is not Russophobic but rather misinformed, Permanent Secretary of the French Academy Helene Carrere d'Encausse said on Friday.

I don’t think the mood of Russophobia dominates, I’d rather say I see misinformation," she said in an interview with the Radio J station.

She said that during her trips around France, people come up to her to say that they share her opinion that an unbiased approach to Russia is needed. "They tell me: ‘You are right, we must look at what is going on objectively,’" she stressed, adding that "some Eastern European countries suffer from deep Russophobia and they are trying to involve France in this."

Helene Carrere d'Encausse has been the French Academy’s Permanent Secretary since 1999. She is the first woman to head France’s oldest academy, which was founded by Cardinal Richelieu in the 17th century. Helene Carrere d'Encausse is the author of more than 30 monographs, which have been translated into many languages.

Her works include studies on the history of the Romanov dynasty, bios of Russia’s Catherine the Great, Emperor Alexander II and the world’s first female ambassador Alexandra Kollontai.

Carrere d'Encausse has Russian roots, with Russian Counts Orlovs and Panins being among her ancestors. She has been awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award.