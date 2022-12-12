Ukraine’s embassy in Greece gets blood-stained mail — media

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian embassy in Greece has received a blood-stained package from unknown senders, a Ukrainian media outlet reported on Monday.

The envelope was mailed from the same address as that mentioned on packages Ukrainian diplomatic missions have received previously, Klimenko Time said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said suspicious packages had been sent to his country’s embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and other nations.

In late November, a blast rocked the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. A package mailed to the ambassador with a homemade bomb inside it was opened by an embassy employee. The explosion left a minor wound on his right hand and he sought medical assistance at a Madrid clinic on his own. Authorities in Spain view the incident as a terror attack. Also, some embassies have been sent packages containing animal eyes.