Most difficult power situation remains in 7 regions of Ukraine, Zelensky says

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. The most difficult power outage situation remains in seven regions of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Monday evening.

"If was necessary to resort to emergency shutdowns in order to stabilize the system," Zelensky said. "By Monday evening, most shutdowns took place in Vinnitsa, Kiev, Zhitomir, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Khmelnitsky and Cherkassy regions."

An air raid warning was declared across the entire Ukraine early on Monday, followed by reports of explosions and power outages in a number of Ukrainian cities and regions. According to Ukrenergo, the national power company, the power deficit in the power grid is expected to increase in the next 24 hours, which will cause emergency shutdowns in all regions.