Tajikistan amassing military equipment at border with Kyrgyzstan — Kyrgyz security

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Tajikistan has been amassing military equipment at the conflict zone on the border with Kyrgyzstan, despite de-escalation agreements, Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Friday.

"Despite ceasefire efforts, Tajikistan has been amassing heavy military equipment at the conflict zone and using the entire arsenal at its disposal for shooting at Kyrgyz territories in an attempt to occupy our land," the Kyrgyz security body said in a statement.

The Kyrgyz security body reported "heavy clashes underway along the entire perimeter [of the border]," with Kyrgyz border troops "continuing to repel the military aggression" from Tajikistan.

On Friday morning, Tajikistan opened fire on Kyrgyz border guard units in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chyr-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, Kulundu, Maksat, Zhany-Zher and Orto-Boz as well as at the Samarkandek outpost, Kyrgyzstan said. Bishkek reported that 18 Kyrgyz servicemen had been injured in the shootouts.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, on Wednesday, Tajik border guard units penetrated into an area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took fighting positions." In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. Several hours later, gunfire also erupted in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas in the Batken Region. The shooting stopped by Wednesday evening. The Kyrgyz side said two servicemen and three civilians were injured in the incident.