China to support Kazakhstan in defending independence, sovereignty

NUR-SULTAN, September 14. /TASS /. China’s leader Xi Jinping said that his country will resolutely support Kazakhstan in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh president's press service reported on Wednesday.

"Once again, I would like to assure you that the Chinese government gives great attention to relations with Kazakhstan. Regardless of changes in the international situation, we will continue to resolutely support Kazakhstan in defending independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly uphold the reforms that you are conducting on ensuring stability and development and strongly oppose the interference by any forces in the domestic affairs of your country," the press service quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

He noted that China remains Kazakhstan’s reliable friend and partner, pointing out that the bilateral relations reached a new level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

In his turn, the Kazakh president reiterated that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that firm transnational ties have been formed during this period and thanking the Chinese leader for supporting Kazakhstan’s economic development and its international initiatives.