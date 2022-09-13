UN General Assembly’s 77th session to open in New York on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open in New York on Tuesday. The agenda of the new session, which will last a year, includes all major international issues, such as climate change, the fight against the coronavirus and other infections, sustainable development, the developing countries' debt, and ongoing conflicts and crises. A high-level week (September 20-26), to be attended by heads of state, government and foreign ministers from different countries, will be the main event. Dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines. The delegates will be able to discuss all topical issues of mutual interest.

The 77th session will open with a speech by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. As Guterres said earlier, Ukraine, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic would be a test for the international system in the coming months.

The session is chaired by a MGIMO University graduate, Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi. He said the General Assembly would closely follow the developments in Ukraine and settlement prospects.

Visa support

The US has not yet issued visas to the Russian foreign minister and other Russian delegates for the high-level week.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya sent a letter to Guterres urging him to influence the United States regarding the issuance of visas to the Russian delegation. He stressed that providing visas for delegates to participate in UN events was an international duty of the United States.

According to Guterres’s spokesman Stefan Dujarric, the UN secretary-general has raised this issue with the US side.

Test for international system

As Guterres said at the closing of the 76th General Assembly session, the new session would continue to test the international system more than ever.

After the high-level week, committees will get down to work. The diplomats will be considering nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament, new challenges and threats, cyber security, human rights, climate and UN funding.