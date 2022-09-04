Some 1,000 cows killed at farm in Zaporozhye region as result of Ukraine's shelling

MELITOPOL, September 4. /TASS/. Nearly 1,000 cows were killed at a farm in the village of Velikaya Belozerka near Energodar in the Kherson region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the Energodar military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling, a farm worker was wounded. Nearly 1,000 cows were killed, only around 200 survived. Ninety calves were burnt alive in one of the sheds," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Apart from that, a dairy plant was seriously damaged and several other farm’s structures were destroyed.

According to the Energodar administration, the strike at the farm was delivered on August 31.