US lawmakers travel to Taiwan to discuss reducing tensions, investments in semiconductors

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The US lawmakers that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday are poised to discuss reducing tensions and investments in semiconductors with elected officials and members of the private sector, according to a statement from the office of Senator Edward Markey who is leading the delegation.

"In Taiwan, Senator Markey and members of the delegation will reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances and encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said. "The group will meet with elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investments in semiconductors."

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that a US Congress bipartisan delegation led by Markey arrived in Taiwan on Sunday evening for a two-day visit.

Tensions around the Taiwan Strait escalated following a trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2-3. China’s armed forces responded by conducting major military maneuvers involving missile firing in six maritime areas around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces, a stance supported by most other countries including Russia.