Chinese Air Force sends Su-35 jets to Taiwan Strait — report

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force sent Su-35 fighter jets to the airspace over the Taiwan Strait amid the potential visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, Chinese media reported Tuesday.

"Currently, PLA’s Su-35 jet fighters are crossing the Taiwan Strait," the report says.

According to Taiwanese media, the divulgation led by Pelosi is about to land in Taipei Tuesday evening. Her visit, should it take place, will become the first visit of a US politician of such rank in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned Washington, that it will not leave such visit without consequences and will take harsh measures.