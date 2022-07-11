Ukraine’s strike at Novaya Kakhovka followed by blasts at mineral fertilizer storehouses

HERSON, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s strike at Novaya Kakhovka was followed by explosions at storage facilities holding mineral fertilizers causing casualties and damages, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kherson region’s Kakhovka military-civilian administration, said on Monday.

"A strike by the Ukrainian army at Novaya Kakhovka was followed by explosions at storage facilities holding mineral fertilizers and saltpeter. Blasts continue. Several people were hurt. A hospital, a marketplace and residential houses within a two-kilometer radius were damaged," he said.

The hydropower plant in Novaya Kakhovka came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Friday. According to the region’s authorities, the attack was repelled by Russian air defense systems. The power plant was not damaged and continued to operate routinely.