Kazakhstan grants nationals of India, Iran, China visa free stay for 14 days

NUR-SULTAN, July 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has granted the nationals of India, Iran, China a right to stay for 14 days in the country without having to get a visa, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

"From July 8, 2022, Kazakhstan is unilaterally opening a visa-free regime for citizens of India, Iran and China," the ministry said in a statement.

The 14-day visa-free stay allows travel for personal, business and tourist purposes. Visa-free stays can’t last a total of 42 days during every 180 days.

Work or any other activity for payment is prohibited during the period.