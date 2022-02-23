Kiev sees Moscow’s support for DPR, LPR as ‘act of armed aggression’ - Foreign Ministry

KIEV, February 23. /TASS/. Ukraine considers Russia’s recognition and support for the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as an "act of armed aggression against Kiev," a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On February 22, the Federation Council permitted the use of Russia’s Armed Forces abroad under the guise of the ‘protection’ of Russian citizens in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions. The recognition and support by Moscow of the so-called LPR and DPR in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are against international law and viewed by Ukraine as an act of armed aggression," the statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website said.

The Ukrainian diplomatic agency again urged the international community to undertake immediate and strict measures against Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. This happened after the situation along the Contact Line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse. The DPR and LPR reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia due to the mounting danger of hostilities.

The Federation Council approved the Russian President’s decision to use the Russian armed forces abroad due to the situation in Donbass. This decision was unanimously approved at an emergency session of the parliament’s upper chamber on Tuesday.