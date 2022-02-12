Kiev mayor approves evacuation plan for Ukrainian capital

KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Kiev mayor Vitaly Klichko said the Ukrainian capital’s authorities have approved an evacuation plan in case of a possible Russian invasion, the Kiev administration’s press service has said.

"City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature," the press service quoted Klichko as saying. "Our efforts are directed at preventing or overcoming possible provocations, and withstanding a military attack. We act in accordance with a clear plan."

According to Klichko, "an evacuation plan has been approved for the capital, determining the location of evacuation centers, the required number of vehicles and safe regions to accommodate the evacuees."

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.