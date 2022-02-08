Macron says his visit to Moscow prevented escalation of Ukrainian crisis

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday prevented an escalation of the crisis over Ukraine.

"It was necessary to stop the escalation and open new opportunities. The goal has been achieved," the BFM television channel quotes the French leader as saying. Macron believes that "trust towards France [in the world] has grown."

At the same time the French leader stressed that he had not expected prompt results from his negotiations with Putin in Moscow.

"I did not expect any gestures," he said.

Macron visited Moscow on Monday. Before the negotiations the French leader said that the dialogue with Russia was more important than ever and voiced the certainty that only through a dialogue it would be possible to guarantee security and stability in Europe. The talks between the two leaders lasted for more than five hours.