Washington actively involved in illegal oil trade from northeast Syria

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The United States remains actively involved in the illegal trade in oil from Syria’s occupied territories, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said on Tuesday.

According to the report, US companies continue to pillage the republic's natural resources. "Washington is still actively involved in the illegal trade in oil from the occupied territories of northeast Syria. Every month, up to 3 mln barrels of crude oil are extracted from fields in the provinces of Al Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor," the report said.

The report noted that about a third of the stolen oil is being sold to the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq at a price of $35-40 per barrel through the mediation of Americans. "Oil is delivered to Iraqi Kurdistan by trucks guarded by US military personnel. In addition, the US military contingent and private military company personnel organize a security system for the production and processing infrastructure," the Foreign Intelligence Service added.