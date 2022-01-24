Normandy-format meeting of political advisers to be held in Paris on January 26 — source

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders will meet in Paris on January 26, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Monday.

"Talks between political advisers in the Normandy format will be held in Paris on January 26," the source said.

The Russian delegation will be led by the Kremlin’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

A source in the Russian presidential administration told TASS on Saturday that Kozak will attend a Normandy-format meeting of political advisers in Paris on January 25.

On January 6, Kozak had talks with visiting Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner and Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne. After the negotiations, Kozak said that the parties had agreed to continue contacts, including with Ukraine’s participation, to finally settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine. On January 10, Plotner and Bonne met with Ukrainian presidential administration chief Andrey Yermak.

The latest offline meeting of the political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders was held in Berlin on January 12, 2021. Following this, contacts were carried out online.

In recent months, Kiev has been pressing for a Normandy-format summit, despite the fact that it has failed to implement the key provisions of the previous summit that was held in Paris in December 2019. On January 7, 2022, France and Germany came out with an initiative of another summit in the Normandy format within the coming weeks but the Russian side insisted that before reaching any new agreements on Donbass it is necessary to first implement the existing ones.