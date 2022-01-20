Biden considers holding next talks with Putin possible

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has said that he considers it possible to hold a new summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During the press conference at the White House, the US leader was asked about the possibility of holding another meeting with the Russian president in order to find a way to settle the situation around Ukraine.

"Yes," the US president replied. According to Biden, during the previous contacts with Putin, the heads of state discussed the possibility of holding another summit, if necessary. "So I still think there is a possibility," he noted.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees in Geneva ended on January 10. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. Russia-US consultations on this issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.