Biden says invasion of Ukraine going to be disaster for Russia

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, during a press conference, stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would "be a disaster" for Moscow.

"If they actually do what they are capable of doing with the force amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia," the US leader emphasized.

Biden also noted that the US partners and allies expressed their readiness to cause a serious damage to Russian economy.

Russian banks will not be able to carry out transactions with dollars if the country invades Ukraine, Joe Biden said.

