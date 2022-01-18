Berlin sees no alternative to stable relations with Moscow, German top diplomat says

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Berlin sees no alternative to stable relations with Moscow, and the new German government is ready to work on maintaining them, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"During my visit, I would like to emphasize how important relations with the Russian Federation are for the new federal government and for me personally. There is no alternative to stable relations between Moscow and Berlin. I would like to continue working on this task, and here I speak on behalf of the entire new federal government," she said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It is important for me that today we can calmly discuss a whole range of bilateral and international topics, and devote enough time to them. These are topics where we can improve our relations together, and those where our friendship is experiencing difficulties these days," the German top diplomat added.

Baerbock also spotlighted the "deep historical dimension" of German-Russian relations.

"Therefore, today, during my first visit to Moscow, it will be important for me to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The historical depth and the historical pain between our countries are also a task, an assignment for politics in the present and for future generations. This is a mission and a task for reconciliation between nations and peoples," she said.