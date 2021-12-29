Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in Tunisia as a universal booster — RDIF

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Tunisia has authorized the Russian single-component vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik Light as a universal booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus as a universal booster shot by Tunisia’s Ministry of Health," the statement says.

In January 2021 the Sputnik V vaccine was also authorized in Tunisia. To date it is approved in 71 countries with total population of over 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has already been authorized in more than 30 countries.