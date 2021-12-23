‘Important step’: Borrell describes NATO’s offer to hold NATO-Russia Council

BRUSSELS, December 23. /TASS/. NATO’s offer to hold a NATO-Russia Council on security guarantees is an important step, according to the statement by EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell released on Wednesday.

"NATO’s offer to hold a NATO-Russia Council in response to the draft treaties on European security that Russia rendered public last week is an important step. NATO has a key role in guaranteeing peace in Europe. The EU is keen to work together with allies as well as with its partners in addressing today’s security situation in our continent," the statement says.

According to Borrell, "the EU will engage with both the US and NATO to ensure its interests are represented in any possible discussion with Russia on European security." Furthermore, Borrell stressed that "together with partners and allies, the EU has clearly indicated that it will respond resolutely to any further violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty.".