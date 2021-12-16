ISIS attacks caused record high number of casualties in 2020 — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. Despite the defeat of the ISIS (outlawed in Russia) terror group in Iraq in Syria, its cells around the world continue to pose threat, says the foreword to the US Department of State Country Reports on Terrorism published Thursday. According to the document, ISIS attacks caused the record-high number of casualties in 2020.

"Despite important counterterrorism successes, terrorist groups remained a persistent and pervasive threat worldwide. Although ISIS lost all the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, the organization and its branches continued to mount a worldwide terrorism campaign, carrying out deadly attacks globally. Illustrating the evolving threat, ISIS affiliates outside Iraq and Syria caused more fatalities during 2020 than in any previous year," the document says.

The report also mentions that the number of ISIS attacks in Iraq and Syria increased in the first half of 2020.