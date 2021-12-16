Japan protests Russian firing drills near Kunashir — Kyodo

TOKYO, December 16. /TASS/. Japan expressed a protest to Russia over the firing drills that Japan says started on December 16 offshore the Kunashir Island, Kyodo reported on Thursday.

Russia had notified Japan about the drills in advance, the report said.

The drills signal Russia's increased military presence in the area, which runs counter to Japan’s position, Kyodo said.

Moscow and Tokyo have been holding consultations for decades to conclude a World War Two peace treaty. The main obstacle is the dispute about the rights for the southern Kuril Islands. Following the war, the entire archipelago was made part of the Soviet Union, however, Japan disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and an adjacent group of small uninhabited islands. Moscow states that Russian sovereignty over the islands is enshrined in international agreements and is undeniable.