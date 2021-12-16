Belarusian leader calls for preventing ‘sanctions games’ from impacting domestic situation

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. The sanctions-based standoff with the West should not affect domestic political developments in Belarus, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with cabinet members on Thursday.

"These sanctions games should in no way affect the upcoming domestic political events. Sooner or later, we will get out of this race of sanctions and counter-sanctions. However, until then, we have to respond to the ongoing pressure," he pointed out, as cited by the "SB. Belarus Today" news outlet.

The Belarusian authorities earlier announced plans to hold a constitutional referendum in February.

Lukashenko also ordered the government to prevent any shortages of goods or price hikes due to the implementation of counter-sanctions. "The issue should be viewed from at least two standpoints, including the need to saturate the market with the necessary goods and prevent prices from rising," the head of state said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

"For decades, we have been heavily investing in our agricultural industry and the production of consumer goods. People don’t understand us if they see domestic goods priced at global market level when they shop," Lukashenko noted.

The Belarusian president explained that the measures taken by the country’s authorities "aren’t aimed at taking some petty revenge." "The goal is to take advantage of the current situation to our benefit," he specified.