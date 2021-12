BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens approved the coalition agreement, following suit of other future members of the government, according to the vote outcome, announced at a press conference Monday.

About 57% of the political force members took part in the vote that was going since November 26, with 86% of them voting in favor of the agreement.

The coalition agreement will be signed on Tuesday. The new government is expected to be sworn in on December 8.