Fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone kills 108 people, says agency Xinhua

PRETORIA, November 6. /TASS/. The death toll in a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown has reached 108, Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Management Agency of the African state.

The explosion killed 108 people, with another 92 injured, currently staying in hospitals, according to the agency. The explosion occurred late on November 5 when a tanker with fuel space full collided with a truck carrying granite slabs, the National agency noted. Both drivers exited their cars after the road accident, whereas people standing nearby rushed to collect the leaking fuel, after which an explosion occurred and a fire broke out.