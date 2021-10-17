Phase two of COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine trials yet to begin — official

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus vaccine in the form of a nasal spray, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center, is yet to begin phase two of its clinical trials due to lack of financing, the center’s director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The trials have been permitted, but they are yet to begin," Gintsburg said, citing insufficient financing as a reason.

On October 13, it was reported that the Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to the Gamaleya Center to conduct Phase Two clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in the nasal spray form, according to information in the appropriate registry. The statement specifies that the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) preparation will be tested on the base of the Eco-Safety scientific research center in St. Petersburg with 500 adult volunteers participating. The permit was issued on October 12 and is effective until December 31, 2023, according to the registry.

At the end of August, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS that the trials of the nasal vaccine which consists of Sputnik V’s second component may start at the end of 2021 - early 2022, while the certification of the spray is expected in 2022.