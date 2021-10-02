Belarus President Lukashenko advises CNN television channel to be more open

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko advised CNN news network to be more open and frank, as well as to stop making allegations that Belarus had planned overtaking the Great Britain and the United States, SB Belarus daily reported early on Saturday citing the president as saying in an interview with the US-based news agency.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Matthew Chance, the president of Belarus admitted that he personally was regularly watching the US-based television channel.

"Matthew, I would like to see your television channel to be more objective and honest," Lukashenko said. "You represent an esteemed television channel, which we are watching at home. My youngest son speaks decent English and he is often translating for me."

"This world is cramped, very cramped," Lukashenko continued. "This planet seems to be very large but it is so small at the same time. No matter how different we may be, it is for us to live jointly on this planet. So, let us live in peace."

Lukashenko invited CNN’s Chance to visit Belarus, saying: "Come visiting. You are near us."

"You can arrive without bringing your camera," Lukashenko continued. "It will help us to have a sincere talk. Perhaps, I will be able to reason out you based on the facts, which I have."

"Do not believe, that we are aggressors wishing to conquer the Great Britain, the United States or, particularly, the European Union," he said. "This is not what we want to do and we are also incapable of it.".