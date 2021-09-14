Chinese envoy congratulates Taliban with establishment of interim cabinet — spokesman

CAIRO, September 14. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu congratulated the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russian) with the establishment of an interim government, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in his Twitter Tuesday.

"This afternoon, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban’s autonym — TASS] Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Ambassador of the neighboring China Wang Yu in Kabul," Naeem tweeted, adding that "the Chinese ambassador congratulated the new Afghan government."

The Chinese diplomat also promised that "China will continue its humanitarian, economic and political cooperation with Afghanistan," Naeem said, adding that "Muttaqi thanked China for its assistance."

On Monday, Chinese Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Geneva Chen Xu stated that China will provide about $31 million worth of aid in food and medicine to Afghanistan, in addition to 3 million doses of Covid vaccines.

On September 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated that China is ready for a dialogue with the new interim Afghan government established by the Taliban.