International summit on pandemic scheduled for September 22, says newspaper

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The international summit devoted to tackling the pandemic and the issues of global vaccination is scheduled for September 22, the Washington Post reported Monday citing a copy of the invitation from the White House.

"During the Summit, President Biden will call on chiefs of state, heads of government and international organizations, business, philanthropic, and nongovernmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," the invitation said.

As the Politico newspaper reported on September 9, the Biden administration intends to propose holding an international summit on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the issues of vaccination in September. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on the same day that the US had not yet provided details on the summit to the Russian side. It is expected that the summit will be held within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.