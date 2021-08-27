Russia's lowest COVID-19 mortality rate is in the army — Defense Ministry

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia's lowest COVID-19-related morality rate is in the armed forces, the chief of the Defense Ministry's Main Military-Medical Directorate, Dmitry Trishkin, said in a round-table discussion at the Army-2021 forum on Friday.

"We have the lowest infection rates and also the minimal rates of mortality from the coronavirus infection in the armed forces," he said.

Trishkin stressed that all of Russia's military garrisons currently had telemedicine communication channels.

"We have a round-the-clock center for the coordination of telemedicine technologies at the Military-Medical Academy, which can provide advice regarding any patient in any military unit," he said.

Trishkin said that 16 mobile medical units had been created.

"Each is capable of deploying up to 100 beds. All have the required human resources. They can get on the move at a 24-hour notice and head for the designated location," he added.