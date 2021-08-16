Kazakh defense ministry takes alertness enhancing measures amid situation in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN, August 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s defense ministry has taken measures to enhance alertness, including in air defense, over the situation in Afghanistan, the ministry’s press service said on Monday.

"Following the escalation of the situation in Afghanistan, the armed forces have taken measures to enhance alertness. First of all, these measures covered units of the special operations forces, frontline and military transport aviation, air defense," it said.

According to the press service, Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev also set a task of monitoring and analyzing the situation in the region and organizing round-the-clock duties.