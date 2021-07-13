China's foreign trade up 37.4% to $2.78 trillion in 1H — customs

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. China's foreign trade turnover in the first half of the year grew by 37.4% year-on-year, amounting to $2.785 trillion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Tuesday.

According to the data published on the agency's website, the country's exports in January-June increased by 38.6% to $1.518 trillion. Imports rose 36% to $1.266 trillion.

In June alone, China's foreign trade amounted to $511.307 bln.

At the end of 2020, the volume of China's foreign trade increased by 1.5% and amounted to $4.64 trillion.