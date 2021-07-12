True sovereignty of Ukraine possible precisely in partnership with Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the true Ukrainian sovereignty is possible precisely in partnership with Russia.

"I am certain that the true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible precisely in partnership with Russia," the head of state noted in the article "On the historic unity of Russians and Ukrainians," published on the Kremlin’s website Monday.

"Our spiritual, human, civilizational ties formed over centuries, they track to the same sources, they were hardened by common trials, achievements and victories," Putin said. "Our kinship is being relayed from one generation to the next one. It is in the hearts and the memory of the people living in modern Russia and Ukraine, it is in blood ties that unite millions of our families."

"We have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful together. Because we are one people," the Russian president said.

Putin noted that "these words may be perceived by some people with hostility," and could be interpreted in many ways.

"But many people will hear me," he opined. "I will say one thing: Russia has never been and never will be ‘anti-Ukraine’. And what Ukraine will be like - it is up to its citizens to decide."

Putin announced his intention to write an article on the history of the Russian people and its ties with Ukraine during the June 30 Direct Line. He expressed his hope that residents of both countries would read it. The previous Russian President’s article, published in Die Zeit on June 22, was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.